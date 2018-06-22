Mostly sunny, clouds rolling in late afternoon, 70s-80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today looks pretty nice with sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds and highs near 80 degrees. Humidity stays fairly low during the day, so if you have any outdoor plans, they'll be good to go! Highs will be in the low/mid 70s at the beaches, but overall it'll be pleasant during the day.

Saturday doesn't look so nice. It won't be a total wash-out... But it'll be overcast and wet at times with a few rounds of showers and highs near 70 degrees. There is a chance the wet weather could impact play at the Travelers, so we certainly will be keeping a close eye on that!

Sunday looks brighter and warmer with partly cloudy skies and only an isolated late-day shower.

Afterwards, some pretty quiet weather fills in. Other than a shower chance on Monday, we keep fair skies around for much of the week with highs around 80 degrees.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: Upper 70s-low 80s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies, with drizzle and showers by dawn. Lows around 60.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler with a few rounds of showers, muggy. High: Near 70.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds, warmer, bit humid. Chance isolated shower late. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY: Chance showers, breezy. High: 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Breezy. High: 80s.

