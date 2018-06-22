Muggy, wet Saturday with temps in the near 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are heading into the first weekend of summer and it doesn't exactly look ideal. If your outdoor plans are still flexible Sunday will be better than Saturday.

Saturday won't be a total wash-out. But it'll be overcast and wet at times with a few rounds of showers and chilly temperatures. It will not feel very much like summer with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees, well below average. A rumble of thunder is possible too, especially in the afternoon. There is a chance the wet weather could impact play at the Travelers, so we certainly will be keeping a close eye on that!

Sunday looks brighter and warmer with a mix of sun and clouds and only an isolated late-day shower/storm.

Afterwards, some pretty quiet weather fills in. Other than a shower chance on Monday, we keep fair skies around for much of the week with highs around 80 degrees. Look for a late-week warm up with highs near 90 by the end of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies, with drizzle and showers by dawn. Lows around 60.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler with a few rounds of showers/thunder, becoming muggy. High: Near 70.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds, warmer, bit humid. Chance isolated shower/storm late. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY: Leftover shower early, clearing. Breezy. High: 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Breezy. High: 80s.

