HARTFORD — What a mess!

A tractor-trailer struck a bridge on Route 15/5 near I-84, and now the cargo is all over the road.

Officials say only one lane is open on the southbound side.

No injuries were reported.

#CTtraffic: Rte 5/15 near I84 Hartford nb & sb left lane closed after TT struck bridge abutment and lost its load. No injury reported. pic.twitter.com/U3c23hJhrs — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 22, 2018