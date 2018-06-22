× Project places pianos for the public to share on the shoreline

GUILFORD — You may notice some new musical instruments around the shoreline this summer.

A group called piano has placed 8 pianos in strategic locations across three towns by the shore.

You can find them in Madison, Guilford, and Branford.

Each piano was painted by a local artist before it was put outside, just in time for the start of summer.

People in Guilford played the piano placed in the public library courtyard. They told FOX61 the initiative is perfect for their town.

“It’s obviously very important for the Guilford community and the whole community really supports the arts, so this is just an extension of their interests,” said Sandra Drakensler.

Drakensler is a music teacher, as well as one of the artists who painted a piano in Madison.

After the summer, the cofounders of the Free Keys, Carly Callahan and Greg Nobile are looking to place the painted pianos in indoor community areas.

To find out where the pianos are placed around Madison, Guilford, and Branford, check their locations at freekeysct.org.