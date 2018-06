× Route 8 crash leaves one killed, one in critical condition

TRUMBULL — State Police say Route 8 in Trumbull is back open after a serious crash just after 11 p.m. Thursday that left one person dead, another with serious injuries.

The crash happened between exits 7 and 8 on the southbound side around 11:10 p.m.

State Police have not identified either victim.

The crash remains under investigation.