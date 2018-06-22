× Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old Southbury woman

SOUTHBURY — Officials need your help in finding 90-year-old Evelyn Sasko.

She is a white female, with white hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″, and weighs 110 pounds. There is no clothing description.

She was last seen on Thursday in Southbury.

If anyone has any information regarding Evelyn, they are asked to contact State Police Troop A at 203-267-2200.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.