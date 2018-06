CHESHIRE — One man was arrested following a standoff with police on 137 Fairway Drive Friday evening.

Cheshire police said this was a domestic violence incident and the suspect at one point, was barricaded and was shooting at police. Police said at this time, there is no threat to the community.

UPDATE: Matthew Gentile of Cheshire describes witnessing a standoff between his neighbor and police this evening. Says suspect is ex-military and, prior to this evening, was always a nice person to him. pic.twitter.com/7AHbLVAmUt — Nia Hamm (@niahammTV) June 23, 2018

#BREAKING Just arrived on scene in #Cheshire where PD says there’s an active shooter w/shots fired at police. Can see PD w/long guns. Area blocked off, shelter in place in effect @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/UMGHOKC4v6 https://t.co/Kny561aXBe — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) June 23, 2018

No other details were released.

FOX61 will have the latest on the FOX61 News at 10.