Man in custody following shooting standoff in Cheshire

CHESHIRE - Police responding to a domestic disturbance in a condominium complex Friday night were shot at several times, and the barricaded suspect was wounded by police before surrendering.

The drama began unfolding around 7:30 p.m, when the Cheshire Police Department responded to 137 Fairway Drive for a reported domestic disturbance.

#BREAKING Just arrived on scene in #Cheshire where PD says there’s an active shooter w/shots fired at police. Can see PD w/long guns. Area blocked off, shelter in place in effect @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/UMGHOKC4v6 https://t.co/Kny561aXBe — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) June 23, 2018

According to Connecticut State Police, the Cheshire police officers found a male suspect, armed with a handgun, who refused to comply with their commands.

The suspect eventually barricaded himself in the condo.

Neighbors told FOX61's Nia Hamm that they witnessed a chaotic scene, with police telling people to get inside and stay there, and a "shelter in place" warning was issued for the neighborhood before they heard numerous gun shots.

UPDATE: Matthew Gentile of Cheshire describes witnessing a standoff between his neighbor and police this evening. Says suspect is ex-military and, prior to this evening, was always a nice person to him. pic.twitter.com/7AHbLVAmUt — Nia Hamm (@niahammTV) June 23, 2018

According to police, at least one Cheshire police officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect, who was then taken into custody and transported to a local hospital. No Cheshire police officers reported any injuries.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested on domestic disturbance charges. Police have not yet released his name.

As is standard in officer-involved shootings, the Cheshire police chief and the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office asked state police detectives from Central District Major Crime to respond to the scene and assume control of the investigation.

The name of the officer(s) are being withheld at this time.