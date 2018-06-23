× Man shot to death outside Hartford bodega

HARTFORD – Police say a man was fatally shot in the head in Hartford this morning.

Assistant Chief Rafael on Medina said the call came a few minutes before 10 a.m. for a reported shooting on Norwich Street, just north of Colt Park. When they arrived, police found a male on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

FOX61 was first on scene, as police established a crime scene. Detectives from Hartford’s Major Crimes Division are investigating, working to identify the victim and notify his next of kin. They say the shooting appears targeted and not a random incident.

This is a developing story; we’ll have the latest tonight on the FOX61 News after the baseball game.