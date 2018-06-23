Rain at Travelers Championship doesn’t stop fans from showing up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL -- Saturday’s gray skies and occasional shower didn’t stop fans from enjoying the third round of the Travelers Championship.

“We love the Travelers tournament,” said Wethersfield resident, Stefanie Johnson. “We come out every year, so even though the weather wasn’t too great today, we still wanted to come out and see the players.”

Some fans thought the cool air was perfect for spectating.

“This is perfect weather as far as walking and it’s not hot or humid, so no complaints at all,” said North Haven resident David Fusco.

Senior meteorologist Wade Stettner is tracking storms for the championship by using lightning equipment.

“Every golf tournament has one,” he said.

The big question in determining whether a championship is going to get delayed or whether tee times are going to be changed is based on the lightning equipment. What it does is it detects electric charges in clouds to see if there’s a possibility of a lightning storm.

“If I see a heavier cell developing that I believe has the potential for lightning, I’ll let them know ahead of time, so they can get the evacuation crew staged and everything is ready to go,” said Stettner. That way if they do have to suspend play, it’s a smooth process to move everybody off of the golf course.”

There was no expectation of a storm Saturday, but Sunday could bring some thunder.

“[Sunday] is going to have the potential for some pop up storms late in the day,” said Stettner.