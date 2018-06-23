× Second arrest made in double fatal crash that killed teen, pregnant mother in Shelton

SHELTON — Police said a second person was arrested in connection to a crash that killed a teen and a pregnant mother.

On Friday, Shelton police said Lawrence Carter, 19, of Bridgeport turned himself in following an arrest warrant.

Carter was charged with two counts of manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, four counts of assault in the first degree, and illegal racing on a highway.

Police said Carter posted a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on July 9.

The crash took place near River Road on April 8.

Police said Abdulaziz Yuldoshev, 19, of Hamden, was racing near River Road when he caused a crash that killed two people, including a pregnant woman, and injured five others.

Police said a Mini Cooper traveling southbound with four occupants collided with a Saturn traveling northbound with three occupants.

Police said the Saturn had pulled into the southbound lane to avoid Yuldoshev’s car that was traveling north and racing another vehicle.

Two passengers in the Mini Cooper, 18-year-old Shalymar Herrera, of West Haven, and 23-year-old Brianna Torres-Carter, of Bridgeport, died. Torres-Carter was pregnant.

Yuldoshev was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of manslaughter, two counts of negligent homicide, four counts of assault, and illegal racing.

41.316486 -73.093164