Bubba Watson captures third Travelers Championship with great final round

CROMWELL – Bubba Watson knew he would need a big day to have a chance to threaten Paul Casey for the title on Championship Sunday.

The lefty from Bagdad, Florida played nearly perfect in his final round from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, finishing his round with a 7-under 63 to finish the weekend at 17-under to best a fading Casey and the rest of the field to capture his third Travelers Championship.

Watson birdied five of his final nine holes, including the 18th, where his approach shot nearly bounced in for an eagle.

The win puts Watson in elite Cromwell company, as he becomes only the second three-time winner in tournament history, joining Billy Casper (four titles).

This is Watson’s first Travelers Championship that wasn’t decided in a playoff, as he previously prevailed over Corey Pavin and Scott Verplank in 2010 and Casey in 2015.