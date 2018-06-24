× I-91 North to be closed in Springfield for next several nights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – If you’re heading north on I-91 through Springfield any of the next few nights, budget a little extra travel time.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says they’ll be closing I-91 North at Exit 3 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., starting Sunday, June 24, through Friday, June 29, The overnight closures are for a construction project.

The I-91 Northbound on-ramps from Route 5/South End Bridge, State Street and Union Street will also be closed during these times, as they lead into the closed portion of the highway.

MassDOT says signs will be placed to show the following detour routes:

To continue on I-91 North: Take Exit 3 toward Route 5 N/Route 57/East Columbus Avenue. Keep right at the fork toward East Columbus Avenue. Keep right to merge onto East Columbus Avenue. Continue straight on East Columbus Avenue for about 1 ¾ mile. Merge left to take the ramp to I-91 North/Route 20 West/Exit 9B. Keep left to enter I-91 North.

To access I-91 North from Route 5/South End Bridge, State Street, or Union Street: From East Columbus Avenue, merge left to take the ramp to I-91 North/Route 20 West/Exit 9B. Keep left to enter I-91 North.

For I-291 East: Take Exit 3 toward Route 5 N/Route 57/East Columbus Avenue. Keep right at the fork toward East Columbus Avenue. Keep right to merge onto East Columbus Avenue. Continue straight on East Columbus Avenue for about 1 ¾ miles. Turn right onto Liberty Street. Proceed to the third traffic light and turn left onto Chestnut Street, then turn right onto the ramp to enter I-291 East.

MassDOT says drivers should plan for additional travel time through the area. Drivers should follow the reduced speed limits and use caution.