Man charged with sexual assault of an Uber driver

WESTPORT — Police say they’ve charged an Uber passenger with sexually assaulting of his driver.

Westport Police say that about 1 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to reports of an armed robbery of a driver at a gas station. But when they arrived the driver said he had been sexually assaulted by a passenger he picked up at Green Farms train station.

The driver told police that after getting in the car, the passenger made sexually explicit remarks and groped him, then began masturbating in the back seat. When he pulled into the gas station the man got out and fled on foot.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 21-year old Jason Karlen of Westport, and arrested him at his home.

He is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and public indecency. His bond was set at $10,000 and court date is July 25.