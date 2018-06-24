× ‘Permit Patty’ video: Woman allegedly calls cops on 8-year-old selling water near ball park

According to Fox News, The video of a white woman allegedly calling the police on a young black girl who was selling water bottles in San Francisco has gone viral.

The child’s mother, Erin Austin, posted the video on her Instagram account. In it, she follows a woman named Alison Ettel, who is holding a phone to her ear.

Austin, who recently lost her job, told All the Moms that her 8-year-old daughter Jordan was trying to raise money because she wanted to go to Disneyland.

Jordan was selling the water bottles outside the family’s apartment building, which is across the street from AT&T Stadium, where the Giants were playing.

Caught off guard when Ettel approached 8-year-old Jordan for a permit, Austin told the blog that she intervened.