Police charge man with murder in Hartford

HARTFORD – Hartford Police have charged a 50 year old man with murdering another man in broad daylight Saturday morning.

Yesterday police were called to Norwich Street just before 10 a.m. and found 33-year-old Eddie Hernandez of Hartford on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. Hernandez died a short time later.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division began investigating. They say video footage played a role in developing a suspect, 50-year-old Tomas Figueroa. Investigators were able to determine that Figueroa was in a motel on the Berlin Turnpike.

Multiple units from Hartford police went to the motel and were able to take Figueroa into custody without incident. Police have charged him with murder and carrying a pistol without a permit. He’s being held on $1 million dollars bond.