× Hartford police: driver had guns, drugs, and cash

HARTFORD – Hartford police say proactive patrols in the “Behind the Rocks” neighborhood has gotten two handguns and a large quantity of narcotics off the street.

The area known as ‘Behind the Rocks’ has that name for it’s location just west of the rocky outcrop along Trinity College. The department’s Community Response Unit and other officers were patrolling there Saturday night when they spotted a car with equipment violations on Hillside Avenue. After stopping the car, officers say they had cause to search the vehicle. When they did, they found two handguns, a large quantity of drugs packaged for sale, and several thousand dollars in cash.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Michael Justiniano-Cintron, who lives on Hillside Avenue, claimed possession of all the illegal items. He’s now charged with Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Sell, Operating a Drug Factory, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Carrying a Pistol Without A Permit, and various motor vehicle charges.