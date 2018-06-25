× 1,100 layoff notices issued to New Haven public school employees

NEW HAVEN — 1,100 New Haven public school employees are facing unemployment due to budget cuts.

City spokesman Laurence Grotheer, said staff reductions at the school district are under consideration in an effort to reduce costs in the face of a shrinking public sector budgets.

Grotheer said some of those 1,100 people receiving letters might be rehired after job descriptions are adjusted and after the summer recess is over.

“Some of this dramatic cost cutting is prompted by the additional $5 million reduction to the New Haven Public Schools budget included in the city budget adopted by the Board of Alders,” said Grotheer.

He added that the matter will be discussed in a meeting Monday night.