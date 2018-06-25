6 more in custody, teen arrested in connection with machete murder of 15-year-old Bronx boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Six more suspects were arrested in connection to a violent machete attack on a 15-year-old Bronx boy, according to PIX11.

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was dragged out of a store on Bathgate Avenue and killed by a group of men with a machete on June 20.

His death was among “the most brutal crimes” NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan has seen in his 36-year career.

One other suspect, Kevin Alvarez, 19, has already been charged with murder and gang assault.

According to PIX11, multiple people were taken out of an alleged gang stronghold on East 24th Street in Paterson on Sunday.

Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced the extradition hearings of the following suspects:

Jose Muniz, 21, of Paterson, NJ

Jose Taverez, 21, of the Bronx, NY

Manuel Rivera, 18 of Bronx, NY

Danel Fernandez 21 of Bronx, NY

Joniki Martinez 24, of Freeport, NY

Santiago Rodriguez 24, of Bronx, NY

They are suspected of being members of the Trinitarios gang.

According to PIX11, New Jersey police sent a group of police to a house on East 24th Street in Paterson, New Jersey Sunday afternoon. Police managed to find four people tied to Guzman-Feliz's death.

One suspect tried to escape police but was apprehended shortly after, and another suspect was taken into custody in the Dominican Republic, according to PIX11.

The leader of the Trinitarios gang apologized on Facebook, saying the vicious murder resulted from a case of mistaken identity.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Guzman-Feliz' family