× A new supervolcano is brewing under Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire

Geologists in the United States say a supervolcano is brewing in several areas in New England.

“The upwelling we detected is like a hot-air balloon, and we infer that something is rising up through the deeper part of our planet under New England,” says Rutgers University geophysicist Professor Vadim Levin.

According to Fox News, traces of the brooding mass only became evident through a large-scale new seismic study.

“Our study challenges the established notion of how the continents on which we live behave,” Professor Levin says. “It challenges the textbook concepts taught in introductory geology classes.”

Geologists say the region is geologically stable and there are no active volcanoes.

“It will likely take millions of years for the upwelling to get where it’s going,” Professor Levin explains. “The next step is to try to understand how exactly it’s happening.”

According to Fox News, the new study has helped identify the molten blob as being centred under Vermont, with parts of western New Hampshire and western Massachusets also within its embrace.

“It is not Yellowstone-like, but it’s a distant relative,” Professor Levin says.