WINDSOR — Windsor Animal Care and Control said a dog was thrown out of a car on Archer Road near Hayden Station Road Monday.

They said the dog was found on the side of the road.

They said they are looking for a purple Nissan Rogue in connection to this incident.

Friends of Windsor Animal Care & Control posted to their Facebook page asking anyone with information to contact Windsor Animal Control at 860-688-5273.