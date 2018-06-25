× Bubba Watson donates $200,000 to Hole in the Wall Gang Camp

HARTFORD — Bubba Watson, who won the Travelers Championship on Sunday, donated $200,000 of his winnings to the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

The tournament officials announced Monday that Watson, a three time winner in Cromwell, gave $200,000 to the tournament in support of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. With

Watson’s donation, the 2018 Travelers Championship has generated $2 million for charity.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp provides a camp experience for children facing serious illnesses. Founded by Paul Newman, the camp bagan 30 years ago.

“Bubba is a tremendous person with a huge heart, and this unbelievable gesture is a demonstration of how much he cares about others,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Travelers. “On behalf of everyone at Travelers, I want to thank him and his family for their ongoing support of our goal of raising more money for charity.”

“Bubba’s generous donation is an example of how he has embraced our tournament and our region,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship Tournament Director. “We are extremely grateful to Bubba and

everyone who has supported our mission to help nonprofit organizations like The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.”

