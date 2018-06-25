× Colchester crash leaves one person dead

COLCHESTER — A crash Sunday afternoon in Colchester left one person dead, according to State Police.

Lucy Hinton, 91, of Colchester, was struck when her car ran a stop sign at the Route 11, exit 6 off ramp onto Lake Hayward Road. Another car wasn’t able to stop in time, and hit the left side of Hinton’s car. The accident happened around 2:30 p.m.

Hinton was rushed to Marlborough Health Clinic where she died of her injuries. The driver of the first car had injuries but refused treatment.

The crash remains an open investigation by State Police.