× Demolition begins on condemned Church Street South Complex in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Leaky ceilings, deteriorating rooftops, and moldy walls that led to health concerns started driving families out of the Church Street South Complex and into a federal class action lawsuit against their landlord, Northland Investment Corporation.

After 2 years of relocating families, demolition has begun on the property. “Earlier this month, the last of more than 250 families was relocated to more suitable housing,” says New Haven Mayor Toni Harp.

City leaders hope the formerly condemned apartment complex will grow into a new development in line with their hill-to-downtown community plan, which runs from Union Station to downtown New Haven.

Some of the new fixtures units hope to see on Church street are already being built on Gold Street.

“The new construction, if you were to go over to Gold Street, has 110 units,” says the city’s deputy economic development administrator, Mike Piscitelli. “Of that, 40 are new and affordable housing units, very consistent with the work that our board of alders and community here had aspired for we hope to do on this site going forward,” said Mike Piscitelli, New Haven Deputy Economic Development Administrator.

Amid the new days are the old concerns of former tenants, many of whom claim to suffer from breathing problems from the apartment complex’s poor living conditions. An inspection report in 2015 found that Northland Investment Corporation was in violation of many health codes.

Despite their former mistakes in managing the complex, Northland said, “Today was an important milestone” in the beginning of redeveloping the property.

Northland Investment declined to comment on their ongoing litigation between their former tenants, but they have so far paid $5 million dollars to relocate families to safer living options.