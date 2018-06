× Hamden FD: Window washer seriously injured after falling six stories

HAMDEN — A window washer was seriously injured after falling six stories Monday.

Hamden Fire Department said the incident happened at 200 Leeder Hill. The washer was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for traumatic injuries.

Earlier today a window washer fell up to 6 stories at 200 Leeder Hill in #Hamden Traumatic injuries, treated by HFD medics, transported to YNHH. pic.twitter.com/3XAl8aEiwf — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) June 26, 2018

No other details were released.