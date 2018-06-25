Making a splash: Camp Courant opens for 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- When the buses full of kids traveling from Hartford come to a stop on Batterson Park Road in Farmington, the summer officially starts off and there are hundreds of happy campers to validate that statement.

Camp Courant, the nation's longest running free summer camp, opened for its 124th season on Monday.

McKinley Albert, Camp Courant's executive director said, "this is the start of summer so 650 kids from the city of Hartford just got off the bus for six weeks that's going to be absolutely fantastic."

The opening ceremonies were attended by more than a hundred supporters from corporate partners to former campers.

Community leaders like Hoffman Auto Group, Travelers, Hartford Yard Goats, and A Little Bird Told Me Social Media Marketing were all among the supporters at the open helping Hartford kids who might not have the opportunity to attend camp if not for Camp Courant.

Fazal Khaan, a 12-year-old camper who has been coming to Camp Courant since he was five, said "you can never be bored, they have a pool, playground, sports, basketball, you can play anything here, it's just a wonderful place.

To find out more about Camp Courant, make a donation, or volunteer, click here.