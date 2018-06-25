× Man arrested in connection to stabbing in Vernon

VERNON — Police said they arrested a man in connection to a stabbing that took place Friday night.

On June 22, police said they responded to a reported stabbing at 88 Prospect Street in Vernon.

Police said a victim self-transported themselves to Rockville Hospital where they were then transferred to St. Francis Hospital by Life Star.

Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times in the back and chest.

Following an investigation, police said Alexander Garrison was developed as a suspect in this case. Police said he was arrested Sunday in East Hartford and charged with assault in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence.

Police ask if anyone with information about this incident to contact the Vernon Police Department at (860)872-9126 ext. 3764.