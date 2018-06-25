× Man found dead inside a car in a New London parking lot

NEW LONDON — A body of a deceased man was found inside a car in a parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Police said they responded around 2 p.m., to 368 South Frontage Road after they receiving a call of a possible dead person inside a car.

Officers said they had to forcibly open the car to reach the man inside. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Teshuah Williams, 46 of New London. Police said that there were no obvious signs of trauma or suspicion.

This is an ongoing investigation.