New Haven police investigating shooting; 'No threat to public'

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person serious injuries.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at 165 Maple Street.

The man who was found shot was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital. He hasn’t been identified by police yet.

Police say no one is in custody, but there is no threat to the public. Police believe the victim was targeted.

This is a developing story. Police continue to investigate.