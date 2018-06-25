× NYPD vows to find killers of Bronx teen who dreamed of becoming a cop

BRONX, NY — The NYPD is making significant progress in finding the men who stabbed a 15-year-old Bronx teen to death outside a bodega, police said Sunday.

Officers are “working 24/7 reviewing each and every tip submitted,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted.

They have one objective, he said: Justice for Junior.

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was dragged out of a store on Bathgate Avenue and killed by a group of men with a machete.

His death was among “the most brutal crimes” NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan has seen in his 36-year career.

Police have asked for help tracking down the five men behind the stabbing death of Guzman-Feliz, who dreamed of becoming a police officer himself.

Guzman-Feliz was in the NYPD Explorers program, a group for people ages 14-20 who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

“He was never going to give up on his dream of being an NYPD detective & WE’LL NEVER GIVE UP ON HIM,” Shea tweeted. “Help us get #JusticeForJunior.”

The men were last seen fleeing in a white vehicle and a dark colored sedan.