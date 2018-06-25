Officials investigating untimely death at Black Pond in Middlefield

MIDDLEFIELD — DEEP says EnCon Police are investigating an ‘untimely death’ at Black Pond in Middlefield.

Officials said the person had fallen 150 feet to a ledge below.

Black Pond has a public boat launch, and is located at 1690 East Main Street, near the Meriden line.

Officials said in a statement, “Mutual aid was received from the Meriden Fire Department for assistance with high angle rope system , South Meriden Fire Department and the South Fire District in Middletown for boats and manpower. A complex rope lower system was assembled and the victim was recovered . The victim was then transferred by boat to the state boat launch . The case is under investigation by the DEEP Encon police as the area is in a state owned property.”