BERLIN — Cutting Edge, a bike, skateboard, and snowboard store in Berlin, posted video of a person smashing open a window.

The store reports that the burglary happened between 9:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday. They reportedly snatched two BMX bikes from the store.

One 2018 Fit TRL 1 scrapped the bars when he dropped it, and the other bike hasn’t been identified yet.

Berlin Police are asking anyone with information, or who recognizes the person in the video to notify them.