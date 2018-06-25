× PD: Greenwich woman arrested for stealing items from Apple store

GREENWICH — One woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing items from an Apple store.

On Saturday, police said they responded to an Apple store located at 365 Greenwich Avenue on a report of an attempted larceny.

Police said when they arrived, they arrested Berkley Jameson O’Connell, 37, after a crime prevention officer claimed she stole five items from the store and placed it in her bag and walked out.

Police said the attempted larceny was also caught on camera.

O’Connell was charged with sixth degree larceny. She was released after posting a $1,000 and set to appear in court on July 9.