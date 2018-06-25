× PD: Women arrested for attempting to withdraw $170,000 from another person’s account

GREENWICH — A woman is facing criminal charges after police said she attempted to withdraw a total of $170,000 from an account that did not belong to her.

On Friday, Greenwich police said they responded to a Chase Bank on East Putnam Avenue following a report of a possible fraudulent transaction.

Police said Mengyan Zhou, 23, showed officers a fraudulent New York license to impersonate an account holder and lied about her identity several times.

Police said she attempted to withdraw $150,000 and $20,000 from an account that was not hers. She was arrested and charged with first degree larceny, criminal impersonation, forgery in the first degree and interfering with an officer.

She was given a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in a Stamford Superior Court on July 6.