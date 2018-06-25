× Police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting in Cheshire

CHESHIRE — Police have identified the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday.

Cheshire police said Cameron Pernin, was arrested and charged with risk of injury, assault in the third degree, and threatening in the first degree. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond for those charges.

On Friday, Cheshire police responded to 137 Fairway Drive to investigate a reported domestic violence disturbance.

Police said Pernin was able to flee the residence upon the arrival of Cheshire police.

Pernin then exited his home armed with a semi-automatic handgun and began firing at officers,” police said.

“Three Cheshire police officers returned fire, striking Pernin at least one time. Pernin sustained non-life-threatening injuries and retreated into his home where he remained barricaded,” police said.

Police said they made contact with Pernin and were able to talk him into surrendering a short time later. Pernin was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“While being processed at CPD, the Connecticut State Police served an arrest warrant for Cameron Pernin, stemming from the same incident,” police said. He was charged with two counts of attempted assault in the first degree, and one count of criminal possession of a pistol or revolver.

His bond for those charges is $750,000.