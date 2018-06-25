× Stafford selectman erased computer files: State Police

STAFFORD — State police arrested the former first selectman on charges he tampered with a town computer and erased a number of files after the November 2017 election.

Police said Mary Mitta took office on November 21, 2017 and found a number of files missing from the town’s computer that had been operated by the man who had vacated the office, Anthony “Tony” Frassinelli.

Mitta called the police after confirming the files were missing and deleted. Mitta said the IT director for the town and the First Selectman’s executive assistance said the files were on the computer on November 20.

Frassinelli, who serves as a Selectman for the town, was charged with computer crime and unlawful removal of records. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 10.