Sunny, breezy Monday with temps in the 70s

The start of the work week looks promising with pleasant conditions and seasonable weather. However, a weak system should push through by Thursday, giving us a chance for a rumble of thunder or two.

After that - temps will skyrocket. Another heat wave is currently forecast to develop, lasting through at least next Sunday. Temps will challenge, if not break existing records according to the latest model data. Best bet - Put the 4th of July festivities off until the 4th -or the following weekend for a better chance at cooler weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY: Leftover shower early, clearing. Breezy. High: 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Breezy. High: 80s.

THURSDAY: Chance for a PM Thunderstorm. High: Upper 70s/Low 80s.

FRIDAY: Hot. High: Low 90s

SATURDAY: Hot. High: Mid 90s.

