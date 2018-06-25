Warmer Tuesday with temps in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The start of the work week looks promising with low humidity, bright skies and and seasonable weather.

The humidity return on Thursday and with it, scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance for a few heavier downpours. However, it's likely that most of the rain will be non-severe in nature.

After that - temps will skyrocket. Our first heat wave of the season will get underway with at least 3 days in the 90s starting Friday and lasting into early next week. The humidity will steadily climb as well, peaking on Sunday with a heat index in the triple digits!

Temps will challenge, if not break existing records according to the latest model data. Best bet - Put the 4th of July festivities off until the 4th -or the following weekend for a better chance at cooler weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High: Near 80.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, humid. High: Upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Hot, a bit humid too. High: Low 90s

SATURDAY: Hot, more humid. High: Mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Extreme heat and humidity. Feels like 100+. High: Mid-upper 90s. Maybe near 100!

MONDAY: Sunny, hot. High: Mid 90s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.