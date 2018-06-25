× West Hartford house taped off due to active police investigation

WEST HARTFORD — Fox 61 was first on scene in West Hartford where police have a home on New Britain Avenue taped off for what they are calling an active investigation.

Details are limited but at least two police cruisers and an evidence collection truck are at 1195 New Britain Avenue. There is no danger to the public.

Officers and detectives could be seen walking through the house in the overnight hours. Every light is also on in the house.

Police are only saying that they have been on scene since Sunday evening.

This is a developing story.