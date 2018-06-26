× Assisted living facility director arrested for allegedly stealing Oxycodone pills from patient’s room

EAST HAVEN — Police said the executive director of the senior citizen assisted living facility, Village at Mariner’s Point, was arrested after an investigation revealed that she stole Oxycodone from a patient’s room.

On June 19, East Haven police said the complainant told police that she believed Barbara Camillo, 39, has been entering her apartment while she was at her doctor’s appointments to steal from her.

“The complainant stated that she brought her suspicions to her doctor who recommended she purchase a hidden camera to try and catch the thief in the act,” police said in a release. “The complainant stated that she set the hidden camera up while she was at a doctor’s appointment earlier that day and received a motion detection alert on her mobile phone.”

Police said the complainant stated that she observed a white female in a pink patterned dress, who she was able to identify as Camillo.

Police said Camillo is seen in video snapshots “rummaging through the complainants personal things in what the complainant believed was a search for the keys to a locked tool box where her Oxycodone is kept.”

Police said a second set of video snapshots show Camillo standing over an unlocked tool box with an orange pill bottle in her hand.

“The complainant confirmed that there was no lawful reason for Camillo to be in her apartment going through her medication box,” police said.

Police said they reached out to Camillo following the video

“After a brief interview, Camillo admitted to entering the complainant’s apartment with the sole purpose of stealing Oxycodone,” police said.

Police said in an interview, Camillo was found to be in possession of several stolen pills that she turned over to the investigating officer.

Camillo was arrested and charged with burglary in the third degree, larceny in the sixth degree, and possession of a controlled substance. Camillo was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 27, in New Haven.