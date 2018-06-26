× Baby saved in Waterford after falling down, getting stuck in 12-foot air duct

WATERFORD — A baby was saved after falling 12 feet down a floor ventilation shaft early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call for a fourteen month-old baby that fell down a ventilation shaft and was stuck between the first and second floor of the home.

Officials said that when they arrived on scene, they learned that the baby fell about 12 feet to a 90 degree elbow in the shaft, but was concision and alert. Firefighters were able to free the child from the vent within an hour.

The baby suffered some minor injuries but is expected to be fine.

In a Facebook post, Waterford fire officials thanked all the personal involved that were responsible for this positive outcome.