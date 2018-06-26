× Body found in house of New York Giants’ Janoris Jenkins identified

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — A body that was found at a New Jersey home owned by New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been identified, officials say.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says it is investigating a death at the house in Fair Lawn, about 10 miles north of MetLife Stadium. Property records list Jenkins as the owner.

The body was identified as 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene. Rene, who is a family friend of Jenkins, has been living at the home, officials confirm.

The office didn’t say where Jenkins was when the death occurred.

A spokesman for the Giants says the team is monitoring the situation but didn’t comment further.

Jenkins played at North Alabama before being drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He played four seasons with the Rams and the last two seasons with the Giants.