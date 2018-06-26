Cold Case: Hartford police speak out on 1985 murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It's been about 33 years since 29 year old Raquel Ramirez’s body was found under I-91 in Hartford.

She was a small woman just 4'10" weighing about 85 pounds.

Her body was found on June 30, 1985 by some kids who were fishing along the Connecticut River looking for worms under the highway. Her body was found in the underbrush below the highway.

Her daughter Brenda Perez, who was 10-years-old at the time of her mother's death, said she wants justice.

"This was my mom’s last place, this is the place where I think about everyday, she asked for them to stop, she begged for them to stop, and they didn’t they murdered her," said Perez.

Ramirez's killer remains unknown.

Hartford police are asking anyone with any information to please contact them.