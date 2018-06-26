Community members rally in support of New Haven father facing deportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Community members continue to rally in support of a New Haven father facing deportation.

Nelson Pinos sought sanctuary at the First and Summerfield Baptist church in New Haven seven months ago hoping to change his deportation status.

Pinos moved to the U.S. from Ecuador in 1992.

During a news conference on Tuesday, he and his attorneys said his case is still in limbo.

"Not being able to be outside, to work to provide for the family, to accompany them on their needs, not being able to take them to school, not being able to take them to the park," Pinos said.

His attorneys said they have filed an appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeal in hopes of reopening his case and giving him a chance to stay.

Historically, churches and other places of worship are considered sensitive locations. While it is not unheard of, ICE does try to avoid making arrests in those locations.