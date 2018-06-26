× Connecticut needs to show more patriotism, according to new study

HARTFORD — WalletHub released the final results of the most patriotic states in America, and Connecticut got ranked 45 out of 50.

The statistics were based on military engagement within a state and civic engagement within a state.

On Tuesday, WalletHub published a chart showing the state that received the number 1 spot, which was Virginia, is the most patriotic. And the state this is ranked closest to 50 is least patriotic.

WalletHub said their data set ranges from a share of enlisted military population to share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

