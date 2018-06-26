× Democrat Guy Smith bows out of governor primary, 2 left in the race

NEW HAVEN — There will only be two Democratic contenders in the party’s primary for Connecticut governor this summer.

Retired Greenwich business executive Guy Smith announced Tuesday he is reluctantly bowing out of the race after being unable to collect enough petitions to secure a spot on the Aug. 14 ballot.

The contents for the Democratic nomination will now be between Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont, who received the party’s endorsement at the recent convention, and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim. He collected enough signatures of registered Democrats to petition his way onto the primary ballot.

Smith is a former senior executive at the alcoholic beverage company Diageo and former special adviser to former President Bill Clinton.

The most recent tabulation of primary petition signatures showed Smith had collected 10,896 of the 15,458 he needed.

Smith released the following statement:

“It is with sadness that I announce the end of my campaign for Governor of Connecticut,” Smith said. “Although this is disappointing, I am grateful for the support from friends, family and in particular my wife Marjorie, and the tens of thousands of Connecticut residents I have met over these many months. I want to express my profound thanks to my campaign team for all their dedication and I know they share in my disappointment.”