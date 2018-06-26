Hartford Police investigating double shootings that left one person dead

HARTFORD — One person is dead after two shootings in Hartford that happened within a 12-hour span.

The first, a deadly shooting and the city’s 12th homicide of the year, was on North Canaan Street near Euclid.

The call came in shortly before 9:00 p.m. when shot spotter notified police. A car was found smashed into a tree with a man inside. The man, suffering from an apparent gun shot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on a suspect or suspects. Hartford PD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

The second shooting happened just after midnight in the area of 255 Laurel Street, which is about 10 minutes away from the earlier shooting.

Three shots were picked up by the notification system and police say they found a man with non-life threatening injuries to his lower left leg.

Officers found two .45 caliber rounds and one casing at the scene.

Police say the victim, who gave a general description of the shooter, ran one way on Laurel Street while the shooter took off in the other direction toward Farmington Avenue.

No word if the two shootings are connected.

This is the third shooting in the last four days in the Capitol City. A man was shot and killed on Saturday morning on Norwich Street near Colt Park.

