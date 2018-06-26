× Irate passenger escorted off plane after meltdown

A Spirit Airlines flight was diverted from Houston to Minneapolis after an irate passenger had to be removed from the plane.

The passenger was on Flight NK-346 from George Bush International to Minneapolis Monday morning.

The flight left houston at 8:29 a.m.

it was scheduled to land in Minneapolis at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport just after 11 a.m. but had to be diverted to Rochester, Minnesota for a medical emergency.

The video shows the woman storming down the aisle yelling and cursing and at one point, two men confront her — possibly to calm her down.

She makes her way to just outside the cockpit and not knowing what to do — you hear passengers trying to calm each other.