× Longmeadow’s Brynn Cartelli on winning The Voice — and what’s next

LONGMEADOW, MA — Season 14 winner of The Voice, Brynn Cartelli was the youngest winner of the competition.

In February 2016, she auditioned and didn’t make it, but in February, she and her family traveled to “The Big Apple” in a snowstorm to audition again.

“They asked if I really wanted to do this and I said ‘yes,'” she said “They were so supportive the whole time.”

“It was snowing. And I left my shoes in the car. I remember I walked in with big snow boots on,” she said.

She began singing around the age of four and has continued her passion ever since. Cartelli’s mentor was singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson. Cartelli described the bond with her mentor as “mother-daughter.” It became a day-to-day interaction.

“She is an amazing person,” she said. “She is so humble and just so grateful for everything she had in her career. She completely knows what it is like to be in my shoes. She would give advice like I know what you are feeling at this point because I felt it, too.”

Being a high school sophomore, Cartelli had to keep up with school work and would try to get as much done as possible when out-of-state. She explained that she is still making up assignments and “finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“It’s a lot harder than it looks,” she said. “You have to understand you have to make sacrifices. If you have such a deep passion, like at a young age, it’s always going to be a little different from anyone else because people are still trying to figure out life.”

Her main focus at this point is to get school work done — while continuing to create music.

“I’ve always been a really driven person,” she said. “So I knew I wanted to pursue music. It just so happens I got this platform to start my career.”