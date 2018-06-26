× Mass. driver cited for unsecured load twice within five days

CHICOPEE, MA — Some people like to push the limit, but this Massachusetts driver got cited twice within five days for the same thing … an overloaded truck.

On Monday, the vehicle was stopped by Chicopee Police Officer Eric LaFlamme on Memorial Drive. Police said the operator was cited for an unsecured load, obstructed tail light and obstructed plate.

Just last week, this same driver was pulled over by Massachusetts State Police Trooper Joel Daoust for violating Mass General Law, chapter 85 section 36, “Unsecured/Uncovered Load.”

“Ofc. LaFlamme will also be speaking to the registry on possibly having this party educated on the rules of the road,” said the Chicopee Police Department’s Facebook post.

42.148704 -72.607867